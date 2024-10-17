Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Decline Option for Slugger They Landed During Deadline
The talk of the Baltimore Orioles offseason will be centered around Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Rightfully so, too, as they're arguably two of the top five free agents in Major League Baseball this winter.
They also have a decision to make with Eloy Jimenez, who they acquired at the trade deadline. Jimenez was expected to be someone who could come in and bring value to the Orioles lineup.
However, the right-hander couldn't lift the ball in the air, a significant issue given he doesn't bring much value if he isn't hitting home runs.
Only 27 years old, there could be a reason for bringing Jimenez back. However, with a $16.5 million option, it seems to be an easy decision from Baltimore's perspective to decline it.
During his short stint with the team, he slashed just .232/.270/.316 with a 72 OPS+ and one home run.
Factoring that in with Jimenez being one of the worst defensive players in Major League Baseball, his value is at an all-time low.
With his lackluster play, it'd be tough to justify paying him nearly $20 million in the offseason.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac predicted the Orioles wouldn't do as such.
"Jimenez completed his 6 year extension this season, spending the final 33 games with Baltimore to close it out. He’s 2 years removed from his most formidable season (23 doubles 18 homers, .295 average, 1.79 WAR), but has no real stretch of consistently good play on his resume. The Orioles & White Sox will split his $3M buyout this winter."
They could look at his career numbers and be comfortable paying that type of money, but for a guy who's likely only going to be a designated hitter moving forward and with other young talent in the farm system to replace him, it doesn't make sense.
Baltimore also needs as much money as possible to sign Burnes to a long-term extension. If they were to lose Burnes to a different team in the winter, their focus should turn to finding a new arm.
If they want to find someone who could potentially replace him, they'd likely have to spend big money on said player.
Jimenez, given his age, should find a new team. However, a one-year deal to prove he can still hit at a competent level will likely be what a team offers him.
He was yet another move the front office made at the trade deadline that didn't work out.