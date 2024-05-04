Baltimore Orioles Prospects Combine For Minor League Milestone
Three Baltimore Orioles pitching prospects combined to no-hit the Nashville Sounds while throwing for the O’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, on Friday.
Chayce McDermott, Nolan Hoffman and Kaleb Ort pulled off the feat in Nashville as the Tides won, 2-0. It was the first no-hitter for Norfolk since 2010.
McDermott took the start, and the Orioles’ No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline hurled 6.2 innings of no-hit ball. The 25-year-old Indiana native struck out 11 and walked two as he claimed his first win of the season and the 16th win of his minor league career.
The Ball State product dropped his ERA to 2.89 this season. The right-hander was originally the Houston Astros’ fourth-round (compensatory) pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Baltimore acquired him in a trade in 2022.
Hoffman threw 1.1 innings of relief, striking out two and walking none. He trimmed his ERA to 4.35 this season and notched his first hold of 2024.
The 26-year-old right-hander from Lincoln, Neb., is 1-1 this season and 7-11 for his minor league career. The Seattle Mariners drafted him out of Texas A&M in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The Orioles claimed him off waivers in December of 2021.
Ort finished off the game with an inning of scoreless relief. He claimed his second save of the season and the 55th of his minor league career.
Ort, 32, has Major League experience, with 47 career appearances with the Boston Red Sox (2021-23), during which he went 2-4 with a 6.27 ERA, along with one save and two holds.
He’s made nine appearances with Norfolk this season, with no decisions and a 9.72 ERA.