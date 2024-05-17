Former MLB Executive Says Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Should Get Called Up
Entering Friday's slate of games, the Baltimore Orioles sit one game out of first place in the AL East.
Based on how much better the New York Yankees look this year, it's likely going to be a two horse race between these teams to decide who is going to lift the division banner at the end of the regular season.
And even with how stacked this Orioles roster is, there are still some areas where they can improve, namely with their production in the outfield who is currently slumping on offense.
The good news is Baltimore can turn to their many prospects that sit in their farm system who look ready to make the leap to Major League Baseball. That's happened at times this year with outfielder Heston Kjerstad and infielder Jackson Holliday getting promoted before both were sent back down to the farm to give them more reps.
But, former MLB executive Jim Bowden thinks it's time they give their No. 3 overall prospect, Coby Mayo, an opportunity to play in The Show.
In his article for The Athletic, he lays out the six prospects who are MLB-ready and are just waiting to be called up, naming the Orioles' third baseman as one who should be promoted.
"Mayo is underrated in my view as he profiles as a middle-of-the-lineup power bat with 30-homer potential ... All I know is Mayo can flat-out rake. He's getting to the majors this year, and you can put that in cement," he writes.
When that opportunity might come is unknown.
Even as Baltimore has given some of their top prospects limited time in the MLB, Mayo has yet to get called up even once.
He's played 104 games at Triple-A and has slashed around .280/.370/.550 with 25 total home runs, 54 extra-base hits, and 92 RBI.
There are defensive concerns about Mayo, one of the reasons he likely hasn't been promoted yet, but with Ramon Urias struggling on offense, it might be time to give the 22-year-old an opportunity to show what he can do.
Bowden certainly thinks that's the case, but it will be up to general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde to make that decision.