Baltimore Orioles Star Closer Returns To Bullpen After Injury Scare
It has not gone all smoothly for the Baltimore Orioles early this season despite being nine games clear of .500 and holding a lead in their division entering Wednesday.
They've had to deal with multiple injuries to their pitching staff and haven't been able to showcase what this team might look like at full strength.
It seemed like the Orioles would be getting back to that soon as Kyle Bradish and John Means have begun to be activated off the injured list, but just when that was occurring, they had to put their other young star Grayson Rodriguez on the IL with shoulder inflammation.
One thing that could have presented real challenges was when their closer Craig Kimbrel had a back issue on the heels of him blowing a save in his last appearance on April 28. It was the second time he wasn't able to close out a game in their series against the Oakland Athletics.
Baltimore initially said he was day to day as he dealt with what was described as upper back tightness, but Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the veteran pitcher returned to their bullpen on Wednesday against the New York Yankees.
It's unclear if he's available or not, but this is still a positive sign for the Orioles.
They have showcased their pitching depth throughout the early portion of the year, but losing a proven backend arm like Kimbrel for an extended period of time would have been an issue.
Yennier Cano likely would have stepped into that role, but that would have also taken away another high-leverage pitcher that manager Brandon Hyde could call upon when needed.
After blowing his first save opportunity of the season, Kimbrel went on a streak of seven in a row before his two blunders against the Athletics.
His back injury might have had something to do with that as he was sidelined immediately after his last outing.