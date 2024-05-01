Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Place Another Star Pitcher On Injured List

The hits keep coming to the Baltimore Orioles and their starting pitching staff as another one of their stars has hit the injured list.

Brad Wakai

Mar 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30)
Mar 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
For the early part of the season, the Baltimore Orioles knew they would be without two of their expected starting pitchers with Kyle Bradish and John Means beginning on the injured list.

They got some positive news initially when it was revealed that Bradish wouldn't need to undergo Tommy John surgery despite have damage to the UCL in his throwing elbow.

As they are expecting to get him back, potentially for their current series finale on Thursday, they were dealt another blow.

According to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, the Orioles have now placed their young star Grayson Rodriguez on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The timing comes as a surprise considering the 24-year-old threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a winning effort against their division rival New York Yankees on Monday.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore activated John Means from the injured list.

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that the left-hander has returned to their rotation, but there has bene no announcement for when his season debut might come according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.

Despite getting back Bradish and Means, this is still a frustrating blow for the Orioles.

It seemed like they were finally getting back the rotation that was projected following their acquisition of Corbin Burnes this offseason which gave Baltimore one of the best starting units on paper. But they will now be without one of their top arms again as Hyde says Rodriguez will likely miss a couple weeks to "let everything calm down" in his shoulder.

The Orioles have been able to handle their early set backs well so far.

Entering Wednesday's contest against the Yankees with their new ace on the mound, they have a record of 19-10 and hold a one game lead in the division.

