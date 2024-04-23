Report: Baltimore Orioles To Call Up Top Outfield Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles will call up top outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad to join them in Anaheim for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report in the Baltimore Sun.
Kjerstad is the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect and the No. 42 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
Baltimore are facing the Angels in Los Angeles through Wednesday before they return home to take on the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain on Monday. As part of that transaction the Orioles designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment and called up catcher David Bañuelos.
Kjerstad is already on the 40-man roster as he was called up late last season. They have 26 players on the active roster, so they will have to make a move for their coveted prospect.
The 25-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder has been on a tear since the start of the season.
In 21 games with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides he is slashing .349/.431/.744/1.175 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI.
For the season’s opening week he was named the International League Player of the Week after he batted .444 with nine runs, three doubles, six home runs, 21 RBI and five walks. He slashed .531/1.222/1.753.
During that run he set a Norfolk Tides record for most RBI in a game when he drove in 10 runs in a 27-11 win over Charlotte. For the game, Kjerstad went 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs and 10 RBI.
In 13 games with the Orioles last season he slashed .233/.281/.467/.748 with two home runs and three RBI.