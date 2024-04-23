Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Place Starting Outfielder on Injured List

A roster shakeup will be coming for the Baltimore Orioles after one of their starting outfielders sustained an injury that will force him to miss time.

Brad Wakai

Feb 24, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21)
Feb 24, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21) / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
After a tremendous season in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles have followed up that effort with a great start to this campaign.

Following their series opening win against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, they now sit with a 15-7 record and hold a half-game lead in the AL East standings, their first time leading the division.

But as they continue to navigate the early part of their year, they'll have to do it without their starting left fielder Austin Hays as Jake Rill of MLB.com reported they have placed him on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf.

In corresponding moves, they activated catcher David Banuelos and designated Peyton Burdick for assignment.

Hays has been a staple in the Orioles' outfield beginning in 2021. Out of the possible 508 games, he's played in 439.

The one-time All-Star has been an above-average hitter for Baltimore since stepping into a full-time role, finishing each year with an OPS+ above 100.

However, it's been a struggle for Hays so far this season.

He's slashing .111/.200/.111, only recording five hits out of his 45 at-bats with no extra-base hits and just two RBI.

Nobody wants to see anyone get injured, especially someone who has become a leader in the clubhouse since being taken in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft by this franchise.

In the meantime, this will likely give surging rookie Colton Cowser more opportunities after he's slashed .364/.400/.800 with six homers and 17 RBI through his 21 games played.

The Orioles also have a loaded farm system and can call upon one of their star prospects to fill a roster spot in the meantime.

