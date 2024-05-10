St. Louis Cardinals Closer Could Be Baltimore Orioles Trade Fit
Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel is struggling. The long-time veteran right-hander has eight saves, but he’s blown two of his last three save changes and has given up eight runs in his last seven outings.
Earlier this week manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles were going to stick with him. There are few pitchers with as many saves as Kimbrel has for his career (425) and if anyone knows how to get out of a rut, it’s the 35-year-old right-hander.
But, what if isn’t able to return to his standard? Baltimore might need to make a move.
Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech could be an option. But he isn’t an experienced closer. He’s taken over the job this year and has three saves in four chances. He also has three career saves.
Another option, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, could be St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, as he told Foul Territory on Thursday.
He believes it’s possible that the Orioles, along with others, could pursue the 29-year-old right-hander for a number of reasons, including salary and arbitration eligibility.
“Helsley is making $3.8 million, and at the deadline it'll be less than two million, probably $1.7 million, so he's affordable for any team,” Rosenthal said. “He also has another year of club control.”
Helsley has emerged as one of the Cardinals’ closing options since 2022, when he had 19 saves in 23 chances and went 9-1. Last season he had 14 saves in 19 chances.
But, Helsley’s start this season has been the best of his career. He has converted 11 saves in 12 chances and is 202 with a 1.50 ERA. He has struck out 19 and walked two in 18 innings.
He would be an attractive option, but something has to fall into place.
“The pre-requisite here is the Cardinals have to decide that they wanted to sell again, and I don't see it happening,” Rosenthal said. “But if he is out there absolutely he is a guy that would appeal to, of course, not just to the Orioles but to every contender.”