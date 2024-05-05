Veteran Scout Makes Bold Claim on Baltimore Orioles Young Superstar
The Baltimore Orioles' young talent continues to impress, helping lead the team to a 22-11 record. In first place after an impressive 7-3 stretch, the Orioles once again look to be arguably the best team in the American League. Factor in that their young roster is getting more experience, the future is still as bright as any in baseball.
It's tough to say who the best young player on the roster is. However, that's a great problem to have. Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Burnes, Adley Rutschman, and others could all hold that honor on any given night.
With the way Henderson has played recently, however, it's tough not to give him the nod. Still only 22 years old, the Alabama native has a legitimate chance to win the Most Valuable Player Award.
After winning the Rookie of the Year Award last season, Henderson has followed it up with a .280/.349/.576 slash line with 10 home runs in 132 at-bats. He leads the league in home runs and total bases.
What he does offensively is as impressive as any player in baseball. If it continues over the span of a decade, there's going to be a good argument made that he'll end up as one of the best shortstops ever to play the game.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, one veteran scout said Baltimore's shortstop is one of the best young prospects they've ever seen.
"He’s the best young prospect I’ve ever seen in my life."
The praise is certainly warranted, especially at a time when baseball is featuring some of the best young talent that game has ever seen. In the first 808 at-bats of his big league career, Henderson has done nothing but show he belongs.
As Orioles fans saw with Jackson Holliday, hitting at the big-league level is tough. Not only did Henderson come up and hold his own, but he exceeded any expectations that anyone could've had on him.