Luis Arráez Makes Padres History In First Game With Team
Right after the San Diego Padres traded for Luis Arráez, the 27-year-old second baseman made history in his Padres' debut. The Padres had traded for Arráez from the Miami Marlins this past weekend in exchange for reliever Woo Suk-Go and prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee, and Nathan Martorella.
Arráez provided an instant impact for the Padres while serving as the team's designated hitter, recording four hits on six at-bats in San Diegos' dominant 13-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He became the first player in Padres' history to notch four hits in his debut with San Diego.
In the brief time since the arrival of Arráez, the Padres have been stoked to welcome him in, especially with his debut performance. Arráez has even earned comparisons to Padres legend Tony Gwynn, who garnered the nickname "Mr. Padre" for his incredible 20-year career with the Padres. As excited as the organization is to bring Arráez, Arráez sounds equally ecstatic to have joined his new team.
“This is my first day, and I love this team already,” Arráez said, via The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “I hope we continue to play like that and then stay together, man. We are family, and I just want to be here and do my little things.”
In Arráez, the Padres have brought in a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger, and batting champion to help the team. The Padres' lineup, particularly the top of the lineup, has struggled with consistency and batting average at points this season, making the addition of the two-time reigning batting champion one of the most significant trades for San Diego.
So far this season, Arráez is slashing .315/.359/.392 with 45 hits, 24 runs, and six RBIs this season. He will look to add consistency for a Padres team that has won four straight games and is back at .500.
