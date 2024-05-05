Padres Surprising Contract Details Revealed For Luiz Arraez After Trade With Marlins
The trade bringing Luis Arraez to the Padres from Miami looks even better after recent contract details came out. According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Marlins will pay down the vast majority of Arraez's contract. This allows the Padres to pay the lefty the league minimum for the remainder of this season.
This piece of news means that the current roster will not exceed the collective bargaining tax. Actually, the Padres shed some payroll as they no longer have to pay the remainder of Woo-Suk Go's contract - Go signed a two-year $4.5 million deal with San Diego this offseason.
Arraez, the reigning batting champion, brings over an elite hitting tool. In his six year career, he has hit below .300 just once. Otherwise, he's a career .324 hitter.
He does not bring much power to the plate. Last year, he hit a career high 10 home runs. However, he has hit at least 30 doubles in each of the last two years.
For essentially two years of his services, the Padres sent Miami a package of prospects including Jakob Marsee, Dillon Head, the aforementioned Go, and Nathan Martorella. Arraez made his Padres debut Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
