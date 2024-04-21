Mike Shildt Not Concerned With Padres All-Star's Struggles
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts has gotten off to a slow start in the lineup this season. The Padres leadoff, Bogaerts has yet to produce like he's accustomed to as a four-time All-Star.
In two of Bogaerts' last three games, he was unable to record a hit or even get on base. Throughout April, Bogaerts has just one game with multiple hits, and has hit .138 during the month. Overall this season, Bogaerts has gone .191/.258/.247 with one home run and eight RBIs in 23 games.
The four-time All-Star is aware he is not producing up to his standards. “I like hitting first. I mean, what do you want me to do?" Bogaerts said, via The Athletic's Dennis Lin. "It’s tough to see me hitting first right now. I’m not even gonna lie. I come to the ballpark, and I ain’t doing my job. So, it sucks. I can tell you it sucks for me more than anyone else. The amount that I care for this game and the amount that I care to succeed, it really sucks. And it’s tough to see me go through it, but I’ll keep my chin up and I’ll keep going.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt is not super concerned about Bogaerts' early season struggles, but instead knows the kind of player Bogaerts is.
“Historically, he’s been able to get on base,” Shildt said, via Lin. “He’s able to see pitches. He’s a good base runner. … He’s smart. He’s got an approach of what he’s trying to accomplish. And I think the other (hitters), as much as I like where he’s at, I also really like where the other guys are. So, it’s not in a silo.”
Bogaerts and the Padres close out their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
