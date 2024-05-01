Padres Manager Mike Shildt Explains Why He Declined the Option of Scoring a Sure Run
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt took advantage of unique circumstances on Tuesday by willingly choosing to take a run off the board.
With one out in the fifth inning of San Diego’s 6-4 victory over the Reds at Petco Park, Jake Cronenworth appeared to drive in a run on a groundout second base. He immediately signaled toward the plate for a catcher’s interference ruling.
Home-plate ump Cory Blaser made the call, leaving Shildt with a decision to make, take the run off the board and load the bases for Manny Machado or take the run and the out.
“I thought about it — OK, take the run, take the run? — and that’s why I made sure with Cory (Blaser, the home plate umpire)," Shildt said. "So we’ll have the bases loaded and out? He’s like, yep. I’ll take my shot with Manny. It really wasn’t that hard of a decision.”
He opted for Machado, who roped a bases-clearing double to left-center.
“I trust our guys, and Manny’s a big part of our club so I trust him completely. And I want our big boys up in our big situations," Shildt added. "That was a big part of the calculus. Then after that, it’s like alright an out for a run with a guy at third base? No, I don’t like it. Let’s go ahead and load the bases and get the out back. It wasn’t that challenging for me.”
Machado said after the game that he appreciated his manager having so much confidence in him and that it "truly speaks volumes." He had a similar opportunity to put runs on the board with the bases loaded in the first but was robbed of a hit by Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
“The opportunity came up in that situation with the bases loaded,” Machado said. “I know I missed earlier in the game. We should’ve had two — but obviously, you have that superstar at shortstop, making that long-armed play.
“It’s just not letting them get away with it. We needed those runs. We needed this win.”