Padres Promote Journeyman, Demote Young Infielder In Surprising Move
The San Diego Padres have surprisingly selected the contract of infielder Donovan Solano and optioned infielder Eguy Rosario to Triple-A El Paso, per Padres Communications.
The 36-year-old veteran Solano recently signed a minor league contract with the Padres on April 15 and he has been playing for Triple-A El Paso. In 12 games in Triple-A, Solano is slashing .318/.392/.455. Solano last played in the major leagues in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins, when he slashed .282/.369/.391 with five home runs and 38 runs batted in. Solano will now play for his sixth team after playing for the Twins, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins.
Mike Shildt told reporters that he re-introduced himself to Solano on Sunday (via 97.3 The Fan):
“I had him in rookie ball, in 2006. Case by case we’ll see what it looks like," Shildt said. "They’ve got some lefties going over there, so that may provide an opportunity for him. Come off the bench, take a good at-bat. We’re going to take it as it comes.”
Meanwhile, Rosario will return to the minor leagues after appearing in 28 games this season for the Padres. The 24-year-old who made his debut in 2022 has been productive for the Padres this season, slashing .250/.294/.542 with 12 hits, four runs, three home runs, and six RBIs. He has been especially effective against left-handed pitchers, slashing .294/.294/.706.