Fernando Tatis Jr. Responds to Idea Padres Are Being 'Overlooked' This Season
For most of the offseason, the San Diego Padres had watched teams get better and Friars free agents walk away. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller explained why the Padres, a team that was coming off a 93-win season, had been quiet for a majority of the winter.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
As big name free agents and international phenoms signed with other teams, many Padres fans began to wonder whether San Diego would pull a championship roster together ahead of the season.
A few days into spring training, Fernando Tatis Jr. commented on San Diego's slow offseason and whether he believes the Padres have been overlooked.
"You obviously have to hear about it. It's part of the game," Tatis said, via 97.3 The Fan. "What's happening in the big leagues right now is beautiful. I'm really happy for the talent that is going out there and getting reward. Baseball is getting better, so everything should get better. It's as simple as that."
Then, Tatis directly answered whether he felt the Padres had been overlooked during the offseason.
"I don't," Tatis said. "We're just going to have to figure it out."
While the Padres may not have landed the crown jewel of the international signing class or the most popular free agent on the market, San Diego has kept its core intact.
Let's not forget the strong infield headlined by Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, and Luis Arraez. The outfield also features a pair of stars in Jackson Merrill and Tatis.
Though the Padres front office hasn't inked deals left and right, things are starting to come together for the Friars. For one, the infield plan is set with Bogaerts returning to shortstop, Cronenworth taking second, and Arraez settling into an everyday first base role.
Additionally, Tatis and Merrill are poised for success in 2025.
The core that helped the Padres win 93 games in 2024 is back in 2025. Thus, it's hard to count San Diego out, even in a loaded NL West division.
