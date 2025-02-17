Padres News: Xander Bogaerts' Return to Shortstop Changed His Offseason Routine
Xander Bogaerts found himself with a new routine this offseason with the clear water and white sand of Aruba’s west coast resorts as his backdrop.
The San Diego Padres infielder ran three or four mornings a week throughout November and December. The distance was never the same. Sometimes it was six kilmoteres, maybe seven or eight but it was all part of his plan.
Bogaerts is returning to shortstop this season and his offseason training allowed him to drop weight and get back into shape.
“I feel really, really young,” Bogaerts said at the Peoria Sports Complex. “I ran a lot. … This offseason was a very different one than a lot of ones that I have. When I tell you I ran a lot, man, I ran a lot. I ran a lot.”
Bogaert has lost 10 pounds, and looks leaner and more defined, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
While he didn’t directly link his offensive struggles last season to the defensive switch, Bogaerts did recognize the physical toll the new movements took on his body. He mentioned that he didn’t want to make too much of a fuss about returning to shortstop but described it as “an exciting challenge.”
Bogaerts, at 32, is still in the first half of an 11-year, $280 million contract he signed before the 2023 season. According to him, he's in his prime years and the Padres have high expectations for him.
The Padres are paying Bogaerts $25 million per year and he is very aware that he only has a few years to bring a World Series to San Diego before his contract is considered a bust.
However, he wants to be a part of history for this organization and sees himself playing a signifcant role.
“I would consider myself a big piece,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of doing when everything is right. And I always have that expectation of myself. I set the standard for myself.”
Bogaerts knows the first two seasons could've been better which is why he put more effort into his offseason. He wants to have a big year and show San Diego why they are paying him an above-average salary.
“Having a big year would be a nice one,” he said. “When you look at the whole thing, the first year was actually pretty good, you know. … Last year definitely was not the way we all envisioned. I’m looking for a big year this year, for sure.”
