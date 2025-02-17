Dodgers Sign Another Former Padres Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed another former San Diego Padres pitcher ahead of the 2025 season.
On Thursday, the team agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia, per Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton.
Garcia's deal with the defending champions reportedly included an invitation to spring training.
Garcia is a seasoned MLB veteran with 12 years of experience. He opened last season with the Los Angeles Angels before a deadline deal landed him in Boston in exchange for four prospects.
The 38-year-old made 45 appearances and posted a 3.71 ERA with the Halos before struggling with the Red Sox recording an 8.22 ERA over 15.1 innings.
Over the past three seasons, Garcia has pitched in at least 60 MLB games each year. Throughout his 12-year career, he has played for multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Padres, Angels, and Red Sox.
The right-hander went 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA over 61 appearances for San Diego in 2023, recording 53 strikeouts and 24 walks across 59.2 innings. He limited right-handed hitters to a .214 batting average and posted a 61 percent groundball rate, the third-highest among National League relievers with at least 50 innings pitched.
He also previously signed deals with the Yankees and Dodgers but never appeared in a major league game for either club.
Garcia's professional career began in 2004 when he signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent. In 2009, he was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for infielder Ronnie Belliard.
Garcia made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2013 and later spent time with the Angels, Rangers, and Cardinals between 2019 and 2021. In 2022, Garcia signed a two-year deal with the Padres, posting a 3.73 ERA over two seasons in the NL West.
Now, he's joined the Dodgers, aiming to extend his MLB career.
While securing a spot on the Opening Day roster won’t be easy, there could be two bullpen openings with right-handers Evan Phillips and Michael Kopech potentially starting the season on the injured list.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.