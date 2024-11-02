Former Padres Star Officially Entering Free Agency
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell is officially opting out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. After a long free agency, Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants last March on a two-year, $62 million contract that contained an opt-out clause after the first year. Snell is choosing to take up that clause.
Could this signal a return to San Diego for Snell?
Snell pitched for the Padres from 2021-23. He began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, making his major league debut in 2016, and was traded to San Diego in December 2020.
Snell had his best season pitching for the Padres in 2023, putting together an outstanding campaign before becoming a free agent. During the 2023 season, Snell started a career-high 32 games. He went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and a career-high 234 strikeouts. Snell led the National League in wins above replacement, and finished second in the NL in strikeouts. He led MLB in ERA, and won the Cy Young award for the second time in his career.
The 31-year-old had the option to stay in San Diego last season, but he rejected the Padres' $20.25 million qualifying offer in November 2023. After an ongoing free agency saga in which he was linked to multiple teams, Snell officially signed with the Giants.
During the 2024 season, Snell got off to a rocky start. Through his first six starts of the year, Snell posted a 9.51 ERA. He allowed at least three earned runs in each of those starts, and also missed time due to injury and for paternity leave.
After the All-Star break, Snell became hot again. He posted a 1.23 ERA after the break and racked up strikeouts. After the All-Star Game, Snell allowed three earned runs in just one game, and allowed no earned runs in five starts. He struck out a career-high 15 in a July 27 game against the Chicago White Sox, and struck out at least 10 in five different starts after the break. The highlight of the season came in his Aug. 2 start against the Cincinnati Reds, when Snell pitched his first career no-hitter.
So would the Padres go after him?
At his peak, Snell is easily one of the best pitchers in MLB. They didn't give him the offer he was looking for after deciding to significantly cut the team's pay roll, and let Snell walk. This season though, the Padres know they are in World Series contention, and will also be without Joe Musgrove after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Will this be enough to bring Snell back?