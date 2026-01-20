Padres Staying Active as League-Wide Spending Pressure Builds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again dominated the offseason, most notably by signing Kyle Tucker to a lucrative four-year, $240 million contract. With the Padres operating under far tighter financial constraints than their rivals up north, the question now is how they plan to hold their own.

Instead of wallowing in the reality of sharing a division with the biggest-spending team in sports, general manager A.J. Preller appears to be responding with increased activity.

It was made clear early in the offseason that the Padres wouldn’t be major players financially and would likely be priced out of top-tier free agents.

“We anticipate payroll will remain at a similar level to last year,” Padres chairman John Seidler said Monday. “… We’re operating the club as we have for the last five or six years.”https://t.co/o58YnzNjxZ pic.twitter.com/iwstbE25j4 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) December 9, 2025

The market often follows a linear pattern, with lower-tier players waiting to sign until the biggest names come off the board in hopes of squeezing out a few extra million from a panicked front office.

While the Padres fall into that financial tier, they aren’t operating with the same sense of fear. Preller hasn’t missed a beat since the Tucker signing capped a wild stretch for high-end free agents.

Although nothing has become official, the Padres have already had conversations about Miguel Andújar, Luis Arraez, Justin Verlander, Lucas Giolito and Freddy Peralta.

Miguel Andujar, off big 2025 season (.318 BA, .822 OPS), is drawing significant interest. Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, A’s among many in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2026

Each potential addition would bring value to different extents, but the bigger takeaway is the activity itself. While other organizations are feeling the pressure created by Los Angeles’ spending, San Diego appears focused on sticking to its principles and increasing activity in a disciplined way.

Not every team has shared that experience.

In response to the Tucker move, the Mets quickly pivoted to Bo Bichette, agreeing to a deal worth $42 million per season. Bichette is an outstanding player, but it’s a bold commitment for someone just one season removed from a sub-.600 OPS.

New York is also in the midst of a standoff with Cody Bellinger, whose agent, Scott Boras, is reportedly seeking a better offer than the Yankees’ current five-year, $160 million proposal. If the Mets were to top that number, it would cost them an extra 110% in luxury tax penalties - a level that could test even Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend.

In the National League Central, Reds star Elly De La Cruz declined a massive extension this week, opting instead to wait for what could become the largest contract ever signed by a shortstop. You can’t blame the Reds - they tried to keep him - but ultimately, they are going to fall victim to the most top-heavy market in the history of baseball.

As the league continues to trend toward imbalance and overspending, the Padres appear committed to navigating the pressure with restraint.

If San Diego enters spring training with no additions, we'll have a different story on our hands, but until then, hold faith Friar Nation. Preller always has something cooking.