Padres at NY Mets: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds and More
The San Diego Padres face off against the New York Mets this Friday at Citi Field. The Padres come into this matchup with a 37-35 record, having swept the Oakland Athletics in their recent series. They secured victories with scores of 6-1, 4-3, and 5-4. Matt Waldron will take the mound for San Diego. As for the Mets, holding a 30-37 record, they are fresh off a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins, thanks to a walk-off homer by JD Martinez. Sean Manaea is set to start for New York.
How to Watch
• Time: 5:15 p.m.
• Location: Citi Field, New York
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Moneyline: Padres +105 / Mets -125
Over/under: 8
Predictions
Matt Waldron has been steady lately with a 2-0 record and only two earned runs over his last three starts, totaling 20.1 innings. Conversely, Sean Manaea has struggled in his recent outings, allowing 11 earned runs in just 9.1 innings. The Padres have been consistently good at scoring runs, putting up 15 runs in their sweep over the A's and scoring three or more runs in their last seven games. Expect San Diego to keep up this momentum.
More
• Fernando Tatis Jr.'s career-long hitting streak of 17 games marked a record for the Padres since Adrián González in 2006. Although Tatis went 0-for-3 Wednesday, snapping his streak, the team didn't let that hiccup interrupt their momentum. The Padres secured their first sweep of the season.
• The Padres have shown exceptional power, evident from the memorable games against the A’s. Kyle Higashioka and 21-year-old Jackson Merrill each hit walk-off homers, marking their first career walk-off home runs. This event marked only the second time in club history that the Padres won consecutive games on walk-off homers, a feat not repeated since 1986.
• Merrill, only 21 years and 54 days old at the time, became the youngest player with a multi-home run game that included a walk-off homer since the MLB's Divisional Era began in 1969. His performance not only showcased his potential but also set a new record for the youngest player to hit a walk-off home run in Padres’ history.
• The Padres have registered the highest road batting average (.288) and on-base percentage (.342) in MLB this year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.