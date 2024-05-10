Padres' Blue-Chip Prospect Hasn't Played This Month
The San Diego Padres sent 17-year-old shortstop prospect Leodalis De Vries to Single-A Lake Elsinore on April 21. He played in six games to finish the month and has yet to appear in another since May 1.
The Padres are reportedly managing general soreness for the teenager, who is batting .148 with four hits, four runs batted in, and two runs scored in 27 at-bats. His four hits came in two games on April 24 and 25. He was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, a walk, a strikeout and a stolen base the day before he went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, four RBIs, and three strikeouts.
The Padres signed the switch-hitting shortstop, who ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 1 international prospect for 2024, for $4.2 million out of the Dominican Republic back in January. De Vries got the nod to start the inaugural Spring Breakout Game against the Seattle Mariners on March 23, going 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, and two runs scored in a 13-10 win. He was one of five San Diego starters to play all nine innings in the prospect showcase.
The Padres aren’t afraid to promote their young players. They did it last year with Ethan Salas.
"In the words of legendary scout Don Welke, 'push the gifted,'" Padres assistant director of player development Mike Daly told Jonathan Mayo this spring. "I think we've shown we're very willing to have players advance in the system."
For de Vries, even his next game at his current level is on hold.