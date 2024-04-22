MLB Insider Praises Padres' Highly Touted Prospect
The San Diego Padres clearly have put a plan in place.
Despite spending a ton of money in recent years on high-priced free agents, the franchise is trying to build the team through international signings and via the MLB Draft. Most recently, the Padres inked the top international prospect in his class in Leodalis de Vries.
Hailing from the Dominican Republic, the Padres coughed up a reported $4.2 million bonus to sign the 17-year-old.
Per the Padres EVT Podcast, here's what Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline had to say about San Diego's special prospect:
"With all the devices and technology that exists now, you can tell a guy’s plate discipline whether an ump’s back out there or not. And it grades out really well so far for de Vries. Add that to the mix, that people I talk to keep coming back to, that he has a basketball background and played a lot of point guard and carries that athleticism to his work at shortstop. Maybe he doesn’t stick there long-term. Maybe he ends up at second base too. But it’s still an up-the-middle talent. So you’ve got a switch hitter who can hit the ball really well, is making really good swing decisions already at 17 years old, and he’s probably going to grow into power, and he’s going to keep that plus speed. It’s a real 5-tool talent for de Vries."
The Padres have been highly active (and productive) recently in the international market. San Diego signed Ethan Salas out of Venezuela a year ago by spending a whopping $5.6 million in bonus money. Salas, a 17-year-old catcher, is considered to be arguably the best prospect in baseball.
When analyzing de Vries and his game, there's a lot to like. His 6-foot-1 frame indicates a possibility that he could play a number of different positions as he grows into his body. The athleticism and positional versatility is certainly there for de Vries to function as an above-average performer at several positions across the diamond.
As illustrated above, de Vries has a mature approach at the plate. He can hit for power — though he's also a gap hitter. Being supremely fast, he's one of those players that will put pressure on opposing defenses. A single for most players might turn into a double.
There's still plenty of time for de Vries to develop before he's asked to come up to the Big Leagues. San Diego has a glut of infielders at the moment, and as such there's no rush in expediting his arrival.
At the same time, those who support the Padres have to be excited over the talent cooking in the farm system.