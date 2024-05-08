Padres Competed With AL Contender for Luis Arraez Trade
The San Diego Padres bolstered their lineup this past weekend. Although the Padres already have the offensive prowess of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, general manager A.J. Preller felt they still needed pop in the lineup. This is why Preller acquired two-time All-Star infielder Luis Arráez.
The Padres went big-game hunting once again and are hoping this one doesn't come back to bite them. While the Padres emerged victorious in this trade, another team vied for Arráez's services. American League contender Kansas City Royals were reportedly in contact with the Miami Marlins before dealing him to San Diego.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revealed the latest in his column.
"At least one other team, the Kansas City Royals, was in contact with the Marlins about Arraez last week, according to major-league sources who were granted anonymity for their candor," per Rosenthal. "Those talks, however, never advanced beyond the preliminary stage. The Padres' pursuit of Arraez dated to the offseason (the Seattle Mariners also restated their longstanding interest then). In the end, Bendix determined he could not "walk past" the San Diego offer."
The Royals were active this past offseason, spending over $109 million across several free agents. As things stand, they are third in the AL Central with a 20-15 record.
Nonetheless, the Padres won that sweepstakes and will look for Arráez to continue his offensive dominance. While he's a below-average infielder at second base, he is one heck of a hitter who's won the batting title twice in his career, in 2022 and 2023.
The Padres' batting average is second in the league (.259), and they have the second-most runs (187). The Friars don't lack offensive power; now they'll look to add more wins to their column.
More Padres: Luis Arraez's Stats Are Eerily Similar to Those Of San Diego Padres Legend