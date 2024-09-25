Padres Insider Offers Blunt Critique of 2023 Team
The 2024 San Diego Padres are in many ways the team they wanted to be a season ago. After the Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series in 2022, they had high hopes for what they could accomplish in 2023 with a full season of Juan Soto on the team.
Instead the Padres flamed out and finished the season 82-80. They failed to make the playoffs, and ended the season disappointed. The team traded Soto to the New York Yankees, and Bob Melvin departed to become the manager of the San Francisco Giants.
One season later, and the Padres have transformed under new manager Mike Shildt. They are 91-66, and clinched their ticket to the postseason Tuesday. Still, outside the departure of Soto, the Padres had a lot of carryover from their 2023 team. Padres insider Ben Higgins broke down what has made this team interested.
"It's like night and day from 2023, even though a lot of the guys are the same," Higgins said on Foul Territory. "So what is different? MIke Shildt came into spring training as the new manager with a new philosophy of contact, getting the ball into play, their strikeout rate is now the best in baseball. They're making things happen at the plate, they're not waiting for Juan Soto and Manny to hit a three-run home run. They're just going out and doing their thing offensively."
Higgins added: "Jackson Merrill has been a huge addition and surprise. Jurickson Profar coming out of nowhere and having the season that he's had. Every piece has done what has been asked of them and then a little bit more this season, and I think that truly is what's different."
As Higgins said, the Padres' lineup has played a huge role in their success compared to last season. In 2023, the Padres ranked 22nd in MLB in hits and 20th in batting average. This season, they rank second in hits and first in batting average.
The effect of the additions the Padres did make cannot be understated. Merrill has had one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history since he was called up, while Profar is also having a career year. The Padres also traded for Luis Arraez during the middle of the season, who has been a pivotal player in the lineup since joining the team in May. All these players have helped lead the Padres back to the playoffs, achieving what they thought they would last season.