Padres Left-Hander Used Small Mechanical Tweak to Re-Establish His Value

Padres RP Adrian Morejon continued his impressive 24’ season tonight v. CHI.



In 13 IP in 2024, he’s posted a:



➡️2.08 ERA

➡️0.74 FIP & 1.32 xFIP

➡️36.8% K% & 48% K% v. LHH



He's been SD's best bullpen arm outside of Robert Suárez.