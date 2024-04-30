Padres' Free Agent Pitcher Gave San Diego 'First Crack' at Re-Signing Him Before Going Elsewhere
Former San Diego Padre Nick Martinez is returning to Petco Park for the first time since signing with the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason. Martinez, who played with for the Padres from 2022-23, signed with the Reds on a two-year deal last December.
Ahead of Martinez starting against his former team Tuesday, he revealed that he gave the Padres the chance to re-sign him, but the team opted to save rather than spend. With the Reds showing a great interest in him, he moved on to Cincinnati.
“I always gave the Padres the first crack at it,” Martinez said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Cincinnati came in and showed a lot of interest early and often and that’s comforting for a player, that a team wants you that bad.”
While the Padres and Martinez were unable to work out something to keep him, there appear to be no hard feelings. He seems satisfied with where his career has taken him.
“I absolutely loved my time (in San Diego),” Martinez said, via Sanders. “It was a really cool chapter in my career. We went on some fun rides. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the organization. It was a cool time in my career. Now I’m in Cincy and there’s some similarities in the team, in the clubhouse, in the hunger of wanting to win, and I’m excited to be a part of it.
Through the 2024 season so far, Martinez has pitched 23 innings across five games (three starts) with the Reds. He has struck out 17 batters and holds a 5.48 ERA.
Last year with the Padres, Martinez went 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 63 games (nine starts).