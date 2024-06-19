Padres' Manny Machado Reveals Why He's 'Pissed' at Himself
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was frustrated with his performance against the New York Mets on Sunday, fouling off two pitches that normally in his career he would turn into hits. Machado, who is working back from a hip flexor strain, didn't hold back the self-criticism.
“Yeah, trust me, I’m feeling the same way, and I’m pissed at myself for missing those pitches,” Machado said Tuesday, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I learned not to show emotion. I’ve learned you’ve got to keep things in — except when the umpire calls a bad pitch on you — but I’m frustrated with missing those pitches.”
The Padres wound up losing that game 11-6 to the Mets, giving the Mets a sweep over them.
“He threw me two (pitches) right down the middle,” Machado said of Mets pitcher Tylor Megill. “And I freaking fouled them off, and I’m like, ‘(Expletive)! What the (expletive)?’ I don’t even know how I’m missing those pitches. It’s right there. It’s right where I want it, right where I’m looking and yeah, I just, I can’t connect with it.”
Until the Padres' five-game losing streak ended Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, there was plenty to be frustrated about. During the five-game skid, Machado had just three hits, one RBI, one run, and zero home runs. It makes sense why missing those hits has been especially frustrating.
Machado went 2 for 5 Wednesday with a pair of singles, including one that left his bat at 108 mph.