Padres' Matt Waldron Tied Ugly Record Prior to Demotion
Matt Waldron's rookie season came to a crossroads on Wednesday.
By Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Padres had optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.
Waldron broke camp as the Padres' No. 5 starter but pitched like a No. 3 for most of the year. As the injuries to the starting rotation began to pile up, Waldron remained consistent.
It's hard to believe at 27 years old, Waldron is a rookie. But knuckleballers often take longer to develop their signature pitch than those who rely on more traditional pitches. Waldron has used the pitch more than ever this season. Fatigue started to creep in, and he lost his command.
On Wednesday, he allowed a whopping 10 runs on 12 hits in the Padres' 11-4 loss the Twins at Petco Park. When he exited after 4.1 innings, Waldron had matched the all-time record for runs allowed by a pitcher in a game at the Padres' home stadium.
“I want to get back to that,” Waldron said. “I think the tough thing about this game -- and maybe life, even -- is just when things are negative, it's hard to snap out.”
Waldron didn't look like the pitcher who had a 3.05 earned run average over 16 starts from May through early August.
“Just too much middle, with not as much late movement,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said.
It's possible that the Padres sent Waldron to El Paso to rest but he also needs to get a feel for his pitches again. This most recent outing saw him throw his knuckleball at a 23 percent clip, his lowest rate this season.
“I believe I belong on this field,” Waldron said. “Obviously, that doesn't show right now, especially on a day like this. Physically, I think I'm capable of getting there. ... I got to go to the drawing board. It's going to take some serious work.”
Waldron has surrendered 22 runs over his past three starts and was quick to downplay arm fatigue.
“We never feel perfect,” Waldron said. “Feeling good is maybe overrated. But I think mentally, just knowing that in the past, I'd never thrown this much, [I’m] getting used to this workload as a whole.
“I'm not done yet. Not even close. The fun stuff hasn't even started yet. I just need to get over that hump.”
There isn't much room for the Padres to mess around down the stretch. They are clinging to a National League Wild Card spot and trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 4.5 games in the division. They have to keep winning the Wild Card-chasing Mets visiting for a four-game series.
“I wish I absolutely did more than that,” Waldron said. “We have a big opportunity coming up against the Mets. [I was] just not reliable. … I wish I was better.”