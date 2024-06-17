Padres' Mike Shildt On Padres Performance: 'It Just Wasn't Enough'
The San Diego Padres just didn't play well on Friday and lost 2-1 to the New York Mets. It wasn't terrible, but there just wasn't much there. San Diego proceeded to lose the series this weekend to New York.
Maybe it was the hour-and-five-minute rain delay to start?
“A well-played baseball game,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Their bullpen came in and did a really nice job. … Difference was we were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position (and) they were 1-for-5. That was the difference. But took good at-bats, hit some balls at people. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough.”
Rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill hit his third home run in a span of five at-bats and starting pitcher Matt Waldron allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings.
“I felt like I was pitching to contact a little bit, which was great,” said Waldron, who matched his career high in innings and pitches (98). “… I think I found a groove there after the (third). But it just came down to one pitch, and that’s unfortunate. But that’s how it is sometimes.”
The Padres outhit the Mets 5-4 with Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar collecting two each. The team struck out 12 times.
“Seems like we didn’t have great at-bats all night,” Jake Cronenworth said. “We didn’t have much traffic and didn’t have a lot of opportunities to score. It sucks. Waldy pitched great.”