Padres Star Jurickson Profar Provides Update on Knee Injury
San Diego Padres star Jurickson Profar exited Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics early due to a sore knee. Profar went to the ground after swinging his bat late in the game. The Padres went on to win the game 4-3, giving them their second win of the series.
After the game, Profar shared that he has been dealing with patellar tendinitis for years in his left knee. While the knee is often fine, it was not doing well yesterday so Profar left the game early, per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.
"I mean, it's something he's been battling and playing with a little bit," Padres manager Mike Shildt added, via ESPN. "It's something he's dealt with and medically we have a handle on. I think we've got a pretty good idea of what this is and we've been able to treat it and get ahead of it. Tonight it just was one of those nights that wasn't good for him."
The good news for the Padres is that Profar's knee injury is not serious. Profar has been perhaps the team's best surprise of the season as he continues to dominate in the lineup. Profar had one hit, one walk, and two RBIs before leaving the game Tuesday.
Overall on the season, Profar is slashing .324/.424/.500 with 77 hits, 39 runs, 10 home runs, and 45 RBIs. He ranks first in MLB in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 10th in total hits on the year. It's, of course, not ideal for Profar to have this recurring knee issue, but the team did what they needed to do in bringing him out of Tuesday's game early, and giving him a rest day on Wednesday.