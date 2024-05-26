Padres Notes: Juan Soto's Free Agency, Prospect Promotion, and Tatis's High Praise
Catch up on the latest with the Padres: insights on the May 25 game against the Yankees including how to watch and predictions, updates on Xander Bogaerts' replacement, Alfonso Rivas' team move, and Tatis's praise for a teammate.
Xander Bogaerts Injury Leads to Prospect Promotion
After a shoulder injury sidelined Xander Bogaerts, prospect Graham Pauley has taken over at second base for Triple-A El Paso. Learn about Pauley's swift rise and what it could mean for the Padres' lineup.
Alfonso Rivas Waived by New Team
Alfonso Rivas, former Padres first baseman, has been designated for assignment and sent to Triple-A Memphis by the St. Louis Cardinals. Discover more about his career trajectory post-Padres.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Praises Luis Arraez
Fernando Tatis Jr. recently dubbed Luis Arraez "one of the best hitters he's ever seen." Explore why Tatis considers his teammate a top performer in MLB.
Former Padres First Baseman Involved in Big Deadline Deal DFA'd By New Team
A former Padres first baseman has been designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Juan Soto Reveals If He Would Be Open to Return to Padres In Free Agency
Soto is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason and a return to San Diego is possible.