Juan Soto Reveals If He Would Be Open to Return to Padres In Free Agency
Former San Diego Padres outfielder and current New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto has opened his free agency seemingly to the highest bidder, according to his press conference on Friday.
Soto is set to become a free agent after this season and before the Yankees' game against the Padres on Friday, he acknowledged that he would consider a possible return to Southern California. His representation "ain't closing the door on anybody.”
"It was unbelievable for me,” Soto said about playing in San Diego. “ We never got that chance to keep talking a little bit farther with the Padres. But it was a great team, great fanbase. At the end of the day, we just couldn’t get it done, and you keep moving forward."
Soto moved forward with New York and is reportedly interested in in-season extension negotiations with the Yankees if the feelings are mutual, but he elaborated saying he was willing to talk to "whoever wants to talk about deals and stuff" and that he was "open to talk to anybody." The move to acquire Soto was considered risky at the time because he would hit free agency after the season.
Soto is hitting .312/.409/.563 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. He’s considered to be a favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player. but the Yankees might not be able to afford his massive contract unless he goes the Shohei Ohtani route and defers the majority of his payments.
It sounds like Soto is welcome to the idea of a bidding war this offseason, and if the Padres want to reopen that door, the former Padres fan favorite will be happy to talk.