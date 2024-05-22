Padres Notes: Mike Shildt's Optimism, Joe Musgrove Returns, Former Padres On The Move
First the good news: Joe Musgrove retuned from the injured list Tuesday and did not allow an earned run in one of MLB's toughest parks to pitch in. The bad? Musgrove only lasted three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, committed one of the errors that led to a 2-0 loss, and the Padres' woes against losing teams continued.
Here are the other headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Mike Shildt's Upbeat Outlook on the Padres' Season
With an even record of 25-25, the Padres find themselves in a middling spot with one-third of the season nearly in the books. Manager Mike Shildt is showing optimism despite reasons for pessimism. Shildt expressed contentment with the team's current standing, suggesting a glass-half-full approach for the rest of the season. Read more about Shildt's perspective here.
Matt Festa Signs with NL Wild Card Contender
After being released by the Padres last week, pitcher Matt Festa hasn’t wasted time finding a new home. He has secured a minor league deal with the New York Mets. This move could see Festa returning to major league action soon, depending on his performance in the minors. Read more about Festa's new deal here.
Former Padres Infielder Takes Minor League Deal in the NL West
Former Padres infielder Matt Beaty, part of what many consider a lopsided trade, has recently signed a minor league deal with his fourth National League West organization since starting his professional career in 2015. Read more about the latest stop in the infielder's journey here.