Padres Notes: Mike Shildt's Optimism, Joe Musgrove Returns, Former Padres On The Move

Some pretty big differences for the Padres against LHP compared to last year...



Tatis: .305 ('23) // .140 ('24)



Machado: .308 ('23) // .158 ('24)



Kim: .302 ('23) // .190 ('24)



Bogaerts: .291 ('23) // .196 ('24)



These numbers improving will be a big key moving forward.