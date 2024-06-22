Padres Scratch Catcher Who Bruised His Thumb Catching a Pitch
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano was a late lineup scratch Friday after he bruised his thumb catching a pitch from Yuki Matsui, manager Mike Shildt said prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kyle Higashioka will bat ninth and catch starting pitcher Dylan Cease in Campusano's place.
Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Friday that Campusano is day-to-day with the contusion.
"I don't think we're overly concerned about it, nonetheless it's limiting him today and we'll see what it looks like moving forward," Shildt said.
The Padres' emergency catcher Friday?
Veteran utility player Tyler Wade has played everywhere except first base and catcher in his career. He recently began spending time in the cage, bullpen and on the field practicing the basics of catching, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Friday, he was spotted on the field before the game donning catcher's gear.
Campusano (53) and Higashioka (26) have started all 79 of the Padres' games this season. In Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Campusano hit his first home run since May 19. Overall Campusano is hitting .234 with five home runs and 31 RBIs, but only .165 since May 11.
Higashioka is batting .171 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 27 games. He last started and caught Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, started by knuckleballer Matt Waldron.