Padres vs Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More For Series Opener
The San Diego Padres visit Angel Stadium for a showdown against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, bringing a sense of urgency after a narrow defeat in their series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
The Padres, hovering just above a .500 record (32-30), are looking to bolster their standing with a strong performance against the struggling Angels, who suffered three consecutive defeats to the Seattle Mariners, extending their losing streak to five overall.
How to Watch
• Date: Monday, June 3
• Time: 6:38 p.m.
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres: -148 / Angels +124
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
The Padres have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, with baseball's highest batting average (.295), on-base percentage (.349), and runs per game (5.33) away from home. Matt Waldron is coming off his best start of the season, a seven-inning win against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday in which he did not allow a run. If he can maintain that level of consistency against tough veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson, expect the Padres to prevail in a low-scoring contest.
More
• Closer Robert Suarez was named named NL Reliever of the Month for May, highlighting the strength of the Padres' bullpen. His impeccable month included a 0.73 ERA and 13 strikeouts, converting all seven save opportunities.
• The Padres have won 8 of 10 series for the first time since 2009, per the Elias Sports Bureau
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.