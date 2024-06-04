Inside The Padres

Padres vs Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More For Series Opener

J.P. Hoornstra

May 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) attempts to pick off a runner at first during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres visit Angel Stadium for a showdown against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, bringing a sense of urgency after a narrow defeat in their series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

The Padres, hovering just above a .500 record (32-30), are looking to bolster their standing with a strong performance against the struggling Angels, who suffered three consecutive defeats to the Seattle Mariners, extending their losing streak to five overall.

How to Watch

• Date: Monday, June 3

• Time: 6:38 p.m.

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres: -148 / Angels +124

• Over/Under: 8.5

Predictions

The Padres have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, with baseball's highest batting average (.295), on-base percentage (.349), and runs per game (5.33) away from home. Matt Waldron is coming off his best start of the season, a seven-inning win against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday in which he did not allow a run. If he can maintain that level of consistency against tough veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson, expect the Padres to prevail in a low-scoring contest.

• Closer Robert Suarez was named named NL Reliever of the Month for May, highlighting the strength of the Padres' bullpen. His impeccable month included a 0.73 ERA and 13 strikeouts, converting all seven save opportunities.

• The Padres have won 8 of 10 series for the first time since 2009, per the Elias Sports Bureau

