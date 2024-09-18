Inside The Padres

Padres vs. Astros: Arraez Out of Lineup, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 16, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) looks on after striking out to end the second inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park.
Sep 16, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) looks on after striking out to end the second inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros in a rare weekday afternoon game at Petco Park Wednesday, one day after a wild, 4-3 extra-innings loss.

Luis Arraez is sitting against a left-handed starter, veteran Framber Valdez. Fernando Tatis Jr. is the designated hitter and Brandon Lockridge gets the start in right.

Here's how the rest of the Padres will line up against Valdez:

Here are all the storylines to know going into the game:

How to Watch

• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -112/Astros -108

• Over/under: 6.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Expect a pitching duel as both starters, Dylan Cease and Valdez, come into this game off strong starts. The Padres' offense, ranked 8th in the league, will face a tough challenge against the Astros' fifth-ranked pitching staff. Given the current form of both pitchers, look for a low-scoring game.

More

• Setting aside the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Padres' .419 team slugging percentage is on track to set a franchise record. The 2006 club had a .416 slugging percentage.

• San Diego's 36-17 record since the All-Star break is the best in MLB.

• The Padres have the fourth-best average with runners in scoring position in MLB this season at .274.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News