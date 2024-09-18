Padres vs. Astros: Arraez Out of Lineup, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros in a rare weekday afternoon game at Petco Park Wednesday, one day after a wild, 4-3 extra-innings loss.
Luis Arraez is sitting against a left-handed starter, veteran Framber Valdez. Fernando Tatis Jr. is the designated hitter and Brandon Lockridge gets the start in right.
Here's how the rest of the Padres will line up against Valdez:
Here are all the storylines to know going into the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -112/Astros -108
• Over/under: 6.5
Prediction
Expect a pitching duel as both starters, Dylan Cease and Valdez, come into this game off strong starts. The Padres' offense, ranked 8th in the league, will face a tough challenge against the Astros' fifth-ranked pitching staff. Given the current form of both pitchers, look for a low-scoring game.
More
• Setting aside the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Padres' .419 team slugging percentage is on track to set a franchise record. The 2006 club had a .416 slugging percentage.
• San Diego's 36-17 record since the All-Star break is the best in MLB.
• The Padres have the fourth-best average with runners in scoring position in MLB this season at .274.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER