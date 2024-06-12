Padres vs Athletics: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
Kyle Higashioka's second career walk-off hit gave the Padres a walk-off, 4-3 win over the Oakland A's on Tuesday night; less than 24 hours later the two teams are back at it at Petco Park for a rare afternoon tilt in the Gaslamp. It's the Padres' 13th game in 13 days.
Here's everything you need to know for the series finale:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 PM
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Prediction
Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the key player to watch, as he has been on a 17-game hitting streak, and scoring at least one run in the last six home games. The Padres have the upper hand with their recent track record of success when scoring four or more runs and being favorites against American League opponents. Michael King is having a solid first season with the Padres, while 27-year-old Hogan Harris has been enjoying a breakout for the A's. Tatis will be hard-pressed to maintain his streak, and the Padres' fortunes could hinge on his success.
More
Jurickson Profar, who was forced to leave in the eighth inning Tuesday due to a knee injury exacerbated during a swing, is not in the Padres' lineup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.