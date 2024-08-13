Padres vs Pirates: Roster Move, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres will give the ball to starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for only the 11th time this season, and the first time since May 26, in a "revenge game" against the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom he played from 2018-20.
In order to make room for Musgrove on the active roster, the Padres designated pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment. Edwards had been starting at Triple-A El Paso; the Padres needed a 40-man roster spot in order to bring Musgrove back from the 60-day injured list.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of Monday's series opener:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -205 / Pirates +170
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
San Diego’s Joe Musgrove had a 3-4 record with a 5.66 ERA before going on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow. The Padres' recent success and Pittsburgh's prolonged losing streak — seven games, the longest active losing streak in MLB — should make San Diego the favorites. Pittsburgh's starter Marco Gonzales, with a 4.54 ERA, has struggled in limited outings.
More
• Center fielder Jackson Merrill is coming off a National League Player of the Week performance that saw him hit .417 with a slugging of 1.042 and an OPS of 1.506 in the week ending Sunday.
• Relief pitchers Jason Adam, Tanner Scott, and Bryan Hoeing have propelled the Padres to the top of the MLB in strikeouts by relievers since the trade deadline (58), alongside a respectable 3.24 ERA.
• The Padres are amid a stretch of 27 games over 28 days. Manny Machado is getting a routine day off Monday as a result.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.