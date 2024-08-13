Inside The Padres

Padres vs Pirates: Roster Move, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) looks on during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) looks on during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres will give the ball to starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for only the 11th time this season, and the first time since May 26, in a "revenge game" against the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom he played from 2018-20.

In order to make room for Musgrove on the active roster, the Padres designated pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment. Edwards had been starting at Triple-A El Paso; the Padres needed a 40-man roster spot in order to bring Musgrove back from the 60-day injured list.

Here's what else you need to know in advance of Monday's series opener:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -205 / Pirates +170

• Over/under: 8.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove had a 3-4 record with a 5.66 ERA before going on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow. The Padres' recent success and Pittsburgh's prolonged losing streak — seven games, the longest active losing streak in MLB — should make San Diego the favorites. Pittsburgh's starter Marco Gonzales, with a 4.54 ERA, has struggled in limited outings.

More

• Center fielder Jackson Merrill is coming off a National League Player of the Week performance that saw him hit .417 with a slugging of 1.042 and an OPS of 1.506 in the week ending Sunday.

• Relief pitchers Jason Adam, Tanner Scott, and Bryan Hoeing have propelled the Padres to the top of the MLB in strikeouts by relievers since the trade deadline (58), alongside a respectable 3.24 ERA.

• The Padres are amid a stretch of 27 games over 28 days. Manny Machado is getting a routine day off Monday as a result.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News