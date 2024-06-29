Inside The Padres

Padres vs Red Sox on June 29: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions

Can the Padres take the series?

Matt Levine

In this story:

The San Diego Padres enter this game against the Boston Red Sox on fire. After taking the first game of the series, San Diego will be looking to keep the winning ways going strong. They come in with a record of 45-41, currently sitting in second place within the National League West. As for Boston, they enter with a record of 43-38, sitting in third place within the American League East.

Here is what you need to know for the game today.

How to Watch

  • Location: Fenway Park, Boston
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • Radio: KWFN 97.3

Odds

Pitching Matchup

The Padres are sending right-hander Michael King (5-5, 3.75 ERA) to the mound in this game. Boston is countering with Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.18 ERA) as the two teams begin the second game of this series. Both pitchers have been effective this year so we could see a lower-scoring affair

Prediction

With King on the mound, the Padres have to feel good about their chances in this game. He knows the Red Sox well from his days with the Yankees so I lean Padres in this contest. Give me San Diego to take the win today.

Padres 4, Red Sox 3

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News