Padres vs Red Sox on June 29: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter this game against the Boston Red Sox on fire. After taking the first game of the series, San Diego will be looking to keep the winning ways going strong. They come in with a record of 45-41, currently sitting in second place within the National League West. As for Boston, they enter with a record of 43-38, sitting in third place within the American League East.
Here is what you need to know for the game today.
How to Watch
- Location: Fenway Park, Boston
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- Radio: KWFN 97.3
Odds
- Moneyline: Boston Red Sox -147, San Diego Padres +124
- Odds are from PickDawgs
Pitching Matchup
The Padres are sending right-hander Michael King (5-5, 3.75 ERA) to the mound in this game. Boston is countering with Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.18 ERA) as the two teams begin the second game of this series. Both pitchers have been effective this year so we could see a lower-scoring affair
Prediction
With King on the mound, the Padres have to feel good about their chances in this game. He knows the Red Sox well from his days with the Yankees so I lean Padres in this contest. Give me San Diego to take the win today.
Padres 4, Red Sox 3