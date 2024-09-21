Padres vs. White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
The San Diego Padres will don the traditional pink City Connect jerseys tonight when they host the Chicago White Sox for the first of three games at Petco Park.
The White Sox are looking to avoid a series sweep that would tie them with the 1962 New York Mets for most losses by a team in modern baseball history, with 120.
Here's how the Padres will line up behind starting pitcher Joe Musgrove:
Here is all the info you need to know going into the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -270/White Sox +220
• Over/under: 7
Prediction
Tonight's game features Garrett Crochet for the White Sox, bringing a 6-12 record into the matchup with a 3.78 ERA. Crochet has thrown 138 innings with a high strikeout rate but has had a tough last seven starts, with an ERA of 7.32 and six home runs allowed over 19.2 innings. For the Padres, Musgrove takes the mound with a record of 6-5 and an ERA of 4.23 over 87.1 innings. Recent performances have shown an improvement, with Musgrove holding an impressive 2.37 ERA over his last seven starts, offering hope for a strong outing tonight.
More
• The White Sox have a collective batting average of .222 and an OPS of .619.
• Since the beginning of September, the Padres pitching staff has posted a 2.50 ERA (2nd best in the NL to just the Mets' 2.36 ERA). They have a .188 opponent clip (2nd-best in MLB to the Mets' .186 opponent AVG).
• Padres relievers have an NL-best .161 opponent average in September.
