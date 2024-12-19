Inside The Padres

Should the Padres Consider This Wild Trade Involving Dylan Cease, All-Star Slugger?

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have had a habit of shocking baseball with some type of blockbuster trade in the offseason, but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has yet to do that this winter.

That could mean he has something up his sleeve and he just hasn't pulled the trigger on it yet.

While San Diego sports personalities and insiders wait for Preller to make a few big moves, some have begun to create trade scenarios. Derek Togerson of NBC 7 San Diego created a blockbuster move that sends Dylan Cease to Boston.

Here is the full proposal:

Red Sox Get: RHP Dylan Cease, INF Jake Cronenworth

Padres Get: OF Wilyer Abreu, 1B Triston Casas, SS Marcelo Mayer (Boston's No. 2 prospect)

Cease and Cronenworth together account for $25 million toward the CBT. Cronenworth's contract is one the Padres should strongly consider moving. Boston, for instance, cycled through six different second basemen last season and got virtually no production from the position, making Cronenworth a significant upgrade for them.

However, the Padres have made it clear that starting pitching is a weakness heading into the 2025 season and trading a Cy Young candidate away doesn't exactly make the team better. So should the Padres even entertain a trade like this?

Absolutely not.

San Diego is still trying to bring outfielder Jurickson Profar back, though his price tag is more than the $1 million deal he signed last year. Triston Casas would fit in nicely with San Diego but he's the only piece of the deal that really works here.

The Padres need a solution at shortstop, but trading for Boston's No. 2 prospect in Marcelo Mayer is like adding another Leodalis De Vries.

De Vries is only a year or two away from making his big league debut and Xander Bogaerts will be fine as the interim starting shortstop for the next season or two while De Vries continues to develop in the farm system.

Cease, the 28-year-old pitcher, is coming off a solid 2024 season. The ace delivered a no-hitter and recorded a 3.47 ERA over a career-high 189.1 innings. Cease has met the qualifications for the ERA title in each of the past four seasons. He is also entering his final year of team control.

With the Padres aiming to cut payroll, Cease could be traded for younger, budget-friendly talent. However, this isn't the deal the Padres should pursue.

More news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Padres' $108 Million All-Star to Orioles for 3 Prospects

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/San Diego Padres News