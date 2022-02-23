Can the Braves Afford to Not Bring Back Freddie Freeman?

Freddie Freeman has been a member of the Atlanta Braves for his entire 12-year MLB career. Not many players can claim that sort of accomplishment in this era, neither that type of tenure with a team, nor in the league.

That's why it makes it all the more surprising he was not signed to a contract ahead of the Dec. 2 MLB lockout. Many questioned whether it was because the reigning World Series champions could afford him, which in hindsight is a silly question with all the labor talks going around.

But, the real question is can they afford not to?

It's not often that a team who enters the playoffs with the least amount of wins (to include all of the Wild Cards) ends up winning the World Series. Yet, that's exactly what they did. And they never faced an elimination game throughout the entire postseason.

Now, they are playing games with the face of their franchise in Freeman who is reportedly seeking a six-year deal while the Braves have only offered him a five-year deal.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Tuesday that a "growing belief" among MLB executives is that Freeman will move on elsewhere after having not signed with Atlanta before the lockout.

Freeman's regular splits were incredible, he was inline for the NL MVP award but a guy named Bryce Harper just outplayed him. His .300/.393/.503 slash line during the regular season was impressive. He stepped up and kept the Braves in it until the very end, especially after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury.

However, his postseason splits of .304/.420/.625 with five homeruns is what helped seal the deal for the Braves and cement him as an Atlanta legend.

And now they may not even offer the 32-year-old what he wants in order for him to return.

The National League East has gotten tougher this offseason. The Philadelphia Phillies are contenders, especially with Bryce Harper and their rotation. The New York Mets have spent Steve Cohen-types of money to fortify their roster for a World Series push. And yet, Atlanta has refused to offer the man who brought them everything a deal he is worth.

Acuña's injury proves they are one play away from losing a player who they believe can take them to the next level again. Without Freeman, none of their 2021 MLB season was possible. It's not whether they can afford to bring him back, it whether or not they can't.

The answer is simple: they can't.

