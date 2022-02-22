Four Phillies Free Agent Budget Reliever Ideas

The Philadelphia Phillies see themselves as contenders. They should. They are currently fielding some of the best players at their respective positions in Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Zack Wheeler, all of whom are in their primes.

What they currently lack is what every contender needs to not just make the playoffs, but find real success in October: a consistent bullpen.

In fact, the Phillies bullpen over the course of the last few seasons has been bad, historically terrible even. It's for that reason that President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is making the bullpen a priority, as evidenced by the signing of Corey Knebel ahead of the MLB lockout.

But with other holes to fill on the roster, a few of the future signings for the bullpen may have to come in the form of "budget" arms. These are players who may still have something left in the tank, but whether due to age, injury, or a poor 2021 season will likely have to take a short term deal to prove themselves.

Here are some options Philadelphia could turn to:

Greg Holland, RHP

Greg Holland, Kansas City Royals 2021 MLB Season Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

At 37-years-old, Holland is coming off back-to-back one-year contracts with the Kansas City Royals. In the shortened 2020 MLB season, the righty pitched in 28 games and logged a 1.91 ERA with six saves.

However, his 2021 season saw him pitch 55.2 innings to the tune of a 4.85 ERA. He did suffer a right shoulder impingement, which likely played a role in his lackluster performance down the stretch.

A one-year, $2 million deal should be enough to get the veteran into the Phillies bullpen to help provide some stability. He has experience pitching in the back-end of the bullpen, but would now be better suited to pitch in middle relief due to his age and recent injury history.

Brad Hand, LHP

Brad Hand, Toronto Blue Jays 2021 MLB Season Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Hand became a trade deadline casualty when he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Toronto Blue Jays this past July. Prior to the trade, Hand pitched well, earning 21 saves as the closer with a 3.59 ERA and 1.148 WHIP.

He was subsequently released by the Blue Jays after just 8.2 innings pitched as he posted a 7.27 ERA. He was then signed by the New York Mets and rounded back into form with a 2.70 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched to end the season.

At just 32-years-old, Hand will want to prove he is still one of the most reliable relievers in baseball, but his time in Toronto will likely have some executives wavering.

While not exactly "bargain bin," Hand could likely be had on a one-year deal in the $5-7 million range. However, he has the potential to pitch at the top end of the reliever market.

Adam Ottavino, RHP

Adam Ottavino, Boston Red Sox 2021 MLB Season Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Formerly one of the most well known relievers in the game during his time with the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees, Ottavino has seen a decline in his performance over the course of the last few seasons.

In 2021, Ottavino pitched 62 innings with a 4.21 ERA and racked up 11 saves for the Boston Red Sox. His 3.96 FIP and 3.70 xERA shows he pitched a little bit better than his 4.21 ERA suggests, but his decline has begun.

At 36-years-old, Ottavino represents another veteran who could play a strong role in the bullpen as a mentor, but still has the capabilities to pitch in big spots. A one-year deal in the range of $2-3.5 million would make sense for both sides.

Alex Claudio, LHP

Alex Claudio, Los Angeles Angels 2021 MLB Season Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Claudio is a true "budget" option for the Phillies bullpen. His 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels was uninspiring at best. The lefty pitched just 32.1 innings and did so with a 5.51 ERA. His peripheral numbers backed up the performance indicated by his ERA.

But, there is still room for hope. Claudio broke onto the scene during the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Texas Rangers. He pitched 51.2 innings in 2016 and 82.2 in 2017, both times registering a sub-2.80 ERA. He also notched 11 saves during these two seasons.

His pitch arsenal and his delivery make Claudio an intriguing option. He has a sidearm fade and primarily uses a sinker that bottoms out, generating lots of swings and misses. Claudio's changeup and slider both come in lower than hitting speed, making him an exceptional groundball pitcher.

His walk rate may be worrying though, in it increased from 1.6 BB/9 to 4.1 BB/9 in just four seasons. If he can limit those walks, he could once again be a pest on the mound to opposing hitters.

As Pat Gillick always said, you want guys who are going to disrupt a hitter's timing, whether that's throwing faster than the bat or slower than the bat. Claudio is the latter of the two and is the reason why he could be an option.

At 30-years-old, he'll still want to prove he is a capable reliever, but he likely won't command much on the market. A one-year deal around $1 million should do the trick.

