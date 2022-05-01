Philadelphia Phillies Win 4-1 in Rebound Win Against Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies responded to being no-hit on Friday night by securing a 4-1 win over their NL East rivals the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Phillies not only needed to get back to .500, but needed to take a game from the Mets during this three-game series in order to have a chance to win the series on Sunday. Home runs by Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins set the stage for a Philadelphia victory.

Decent defense behind Kyle Gibson who tossed 4.1 innings pitched and allowed just two hits, zero earned runs, and three strikeouts meant that the Phillies were kept in the game early.

Odúbel Herrera, Schwarber, and Hoskins came through in the seventh and eighth innings with the winning runs to ensure the Phillies wouldn't skid to a two-game losing streak. The lineup did their job, as did the pitching staff.

The bullpen allowed zero runs as Jose Alvarado, James Norwood, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeurys Familia, and Corey Knebel did their job to hold the Mets.

Philadelphia decided to hit tonight and their lineup and pitching staff did not disappoint. The rubber match will take place on Sunday night as they face Max Scherzer. Zach Eflin will take the bump for Philadelphia as they hope to defeat New York in their second series of the season.

