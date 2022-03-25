Philadelphia Phillies Rookies Shine in Win Over the New York Yankees

In a primarily veteran lineup, the Philadelphia Phillies rookies took the spotlight in Friday's contest against the New York Yankees.

The scoring started early in the first after an Alec Bohm walk loaded the bases. Up to the plate strode Matt Vierling, now the sole contender to Opening Day center fielder.

He smashed a low breaking ball for a bases clearing double off the wall, scoring Bohm, Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper.

However, the Phillie bats were then silenced until the seventh inning. Meanwhile the Yankees slowly chipped away their lead.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson threw 26 pitches in the first inning before getting lifted for Braden Zarbnisky. Gibson returned though in the second, allowing a two-run home to Kyle Higashioka.

Despite the scoring, Vierling continued to shine, this time on defense. His diving catch in the second inning prevented Gibson's outing from spiraling out of control.

Gibson returned to the mound again in the third inning, this time facing just two batters before Braeden Ogle arrived in relief.

Following Ogle out of the bullpen was prospective closer Corey Knebel. He shut down Yankee bats in the fourth, allowing just one hit, a single to left field.

The Phillies were stymied in their half of the inning by Yankee closer Aroldis Chapman, going lefty-on-lefty against Darick Hall, Kyle Schwarber, Stott and Harper. Nevertheless, Stott showed impressive maturity against one of baseball's toughest pitchers, working a walk from a 3-2 count to conclude a 2-2 day at the plate.

In the top of the fifth, Jeurys Familia took the bump for the Phillies. He continued his career long struggles with command, walking two and allowing two hits, one from Marwin Gonzalez which tied the game for the Yankees, and another to Isiah Kiner-Falefa to right field. Luckily for the Phillies, Harper got a chance to show off his arm, gunning down D.J. LeMahieu at the plate on Kiner-Falefa's single to end the Yankee threat.

In the sixth, the Yankees brought in their subs against Phillies reliever Brad Hand. But the $6 million man still surrendered a home run on the first pitch of the inning to Higashioka, giving the Yankees the lead.

The Phillies countered with minor league subs of their own in the sixth, and in the seventh, they came through, knocking four straight singles to give them a 6-4 lead.

That inning was made possible by an extraordinary top of the inning effort by Seranthony Dominguez. He struck out Yankees Gleyber Torres and Ryan LaMarre, then forced a soft liner from Oswald Peraza to end the innings.

Dominguez has faced six batters this spring, retiring all six and striking out five. If he can continue flashing the dominance he's shown this spring into the regular season, the Phillies bullpen could end up an area of strength.

Phillies relief stifled Yankee hitting in the eighth and ninth, allowing just two more hits and one run for a 6-5 final score. Andrew Bellatti picked up the save while the Phillies grabbed their fourth win of the spring.

