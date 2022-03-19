Implications of Castellanos Signing for the Phillies

If you stayed up late enough on Friday night then you saw the news break just before midnight that the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with MLB All-Star Nick Castellanos MLB inside Jon Heyman.

The five-year, $100 million deal is worth more than what they had paid to Kyle Schwarber a few days before and the second largest to a Phillies outfielder. At the time of the Schwarber signing, most believed the Phillies would curtail their spending and avoid crossing the luxury tax threshold.

However, I believed that Philadelphia could have had some business left to do. And in fact they did in the form of Castellanos.

This most recent signing has some long ranging effects from the lineup, to the defense, and potentially more additions.

What the lineup will look like is unclear. With still no true leadoff hitter, one is inclined to think that Schwarber will get his chance to take hold of the job. His .374 OBP in 2021 (while mostly hitting leadoff), looks a lot better than Odubel Herrera's .287 OBP hitting in the same spot. Add his power production, and while he may not be a prototypical leadoff man, looks pretty dangerous.

Following that, the team will then have to decide where it wants to place the rest of its lumber in Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, and J.T. Realmuto. It is a nice problem to have. But manager Joe Girardi will have to tinker with the lineup in order to get the best production out of these elite bats. Castellanos' signing has only added to the task.

A potential Phillies lineup for a 2022 game could look something like this:

1. Schwarber

2. Segura

3. Harper

4. Hoskins

5. Castellanos

6. Realmuto

7. Alec Bohm

8. Matt Vierling/Herrera

9. Didi Gregorius

Of course this is all pure speculation and should only be seen as an exercise, but you get the point. With four players in the lineup that were all on pace to hit 40+ homeruns over a 162 game span last season, it allows for a lot of plug and play, as well as a scary lineup at the plate.

Perhaps the largest on-field implication of Castellanos' signing is the toll it will take on the defensive product that Philadelphia will run out onto the field. Forewarning: It is going to be bad.

Between the two new signings, they have a combined minus-61 defensive runs saved while playing the outfield. Castellanos could play third base, but his minus-45 DRS at the position over the span of 527 games is also of concern.

That means that between Harper, Schwarber, Castellanos, and even Hoskins, they will have to rotate through the corner outfield spots, DH, and potentially even first base. None are plus defenders and all have their limitations and liabilities.

Couple that with defensive issues with Bohm at third and Gregorius' recent struggles, and things on the defensive side start to look bleak. However, the hitting should compensate for the loss in defense, in theory.

Now, perhaps the largest ripple this signing has is the potential to add even more players. For the first time in franchise history the Phillies will be paying the luxury tax. A tax of 20% of every dollar spent over $230 million will be charged. The next threshold sits at $250 million. Owner John Middleton has never been afraid to spend money, additionally you don't hire someone like Dave Dombrowski to make your baseball decisions if you don't intend to open up the wallet.

This opens Philadelphia up to adding even more talent. That's not to say expect a Trevor Story signing, but it does open up the possibility of a trade for a relief pitcher, or the signing of some bench or depth pieces. And of course, yes, Trevor Story if Dave Dombrowski and ownership wanted to go that direction.

However, Craig Kimbrel could be available via trade. José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians could potentially be pried away to play third base. Michael Conforto anyone? Now that the luxury tax is affecting the Phillies, there really isn't much reason not to keep pushing just short of the next threshold.

Philadelphia will want to round out its roster, one that is still behind the New York Mets and even the Atlanta Braves on paper. The signing of Castellanos helps in their pursuit, but more help could be on the way.

