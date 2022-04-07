Dan Baker Set to Celebrate 50 Years as Voice of Philadelphia Phillies

The year was 1972. Richard Nixon was President of the United States, Francis Ford Coppola's blockbuster movie 'The Godfather' was released in theaters, the television show M*A*S*H premiered on CBS, and the Philadelphia Phillies won only 59 games. Steve Carlton picked up a win in nearly half of those games, and secured his first Cy Young Award as result.

1972 also marked the first time that public address announcer Dan Baker's voice echoed throughout Veterans Stadium.

Baker was only 25 years old at the time, unbeknownst to the fact that he'd go on to be the voice of the Phillies for the next five decades.

"Oh my gosh, this is life," Baker told 6ABC's Jeff Skversky in 2021. "I'm flattered to be connected with Phillies baseball. It's a great honor for me. I just love doing it."

During that span, Baker would be the voice for all Phillies home games, including five World Series (1980, 1983, 1993, 2008, and 2009) and two Major League Baseball All-Star games (1976 and 1996). Additionally serving as the PA announcer for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985 to 2014, he announced three NFC Championship games (2002, 2003, and 2004).

From the Vet to Citizens Bank Park to Lincoln Financial Field, Baker's iconic voice has provided countless memories for Philadelphia fans from multiple generations.

In 2020, Baker missed the entire shortened season after he learned he had an irregular growth that turned out to be a cancerous tumor in his sinus. He was sidelined for six weeks in the hospital following an infection that transpired from a 24-hour surgery to remove the tumor.

"During the course of my illness, it was an inspiration for me to try to get back here and work hard, and get back doing the job that I love," Baker said. "It energizes me being back here doing this again. There was no doubt in my mind I was going to get back here."



He was able to return to the ballpark later that season, much to the delight of Phillies' fans who associate his voice with their beloved Phillies and being down at the Bank during baseball season.

As 2022 marks 50 years behind the microphone for the Phillies, hopefully the club intends to honor him—whether that be with a special ceremony or a potential induction into the Wall of Fame.

Either way, Baker has his sights set on breaking all-time record for most seasons as a public address announcer in baseball history, with 10 more to go. He's already the longest-tenured public address announcer in Major League Baseball. But why stop there?

"If the Phillies will have me and God blesses me with good health, and continue to perform at a high level, I want to set the record," he said.

