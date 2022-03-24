Could Philadelphia Phillies Alec Bohm be Dealt Before the Season Begins?

Alec Bohm is not a good defensive third baseman. To regain his value with the Phillies and Major League Baseball, the lanky third baseman needs to hit well above league average.

In 2021, Bohm didn't come close to that. In fact, his defense combined with a .647 OPS made him one of baseball's least valuable players in 2021. The former-first round pick was worth -1.4 WAR in 2021.

However, Bohm still retains some of his value from his top as one of baseball's top minor league talents. Prior to 2020, he was MLB's #30 ranked prospect.

Before he loses that value entirely and proves he cannot stay at third base long-term, the Phillies have shown some interest in trading the third baseman. According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, "there is credible buzz that he could be used in a trade."

Where he might go and what position the Phillies could attempt to improve are still unknown. But defense is certainly an area of which the Phillies are looking to improve.

The Oakland Athletics recently traded long-time Platinum Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, could they be in the market for a replacement? The Phillies have already shown interest this winter in A's center fielder Ramón Laureano. A Bohm for Laureano deal could be the perfect fit for the two clubs.

The Phillies could also attempt to shore up a leaky bullpen. Since MLB will begin the season with rosters expanded to 28, the Phillies will need more bullpen pieces.

However, they'll need a replacement for Bohm should they trade him. Free agent signee Johan Camargo could be the man pegged for the job. He has 154 career games started at third and five defensive runs saved.

Playing next to Didi Gregorius on the left side of the infield, the Phillies could use a plus defender. Though Bohm's absence alone would mean a defensive improvement.

Defense is clearly an area the Phillies need to improve. After acquiring Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in free agency, the Phillies' may look to balance their squad, rather than stockpile more bats.

