Inside The Phillies

FOCO Releases Exclusive Bobbleheads Celebrating Phillie Phanatic's Birthday

It was a big occasion for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Phillie Phanatic when he celebrated his birthday. Fans can now celebrate it forever with their own exclusive collectible.

Brad Wakai

The crowd in Wilmington's Rodney Square erupts as the Phillie Phanatic makes an appearance
The crowd in Wilmington's Rodney Square erupts as the Phillie Phanatic makes an appearance / Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal /
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a red-hot stretch where they swept two teams in a row at home and took the opener of their current road series in dominant fashion.

Their offense is starting to look a lot more like themselves with the amount of runs and long balls they have produced during this time.

With their pitching staff shutting down virtually every team they face at the moment, it was imperative the Phillies batters gave them some support.

They've done that and now sit with a record of 15-8.

Someone in particular who is excited that Philadelphia went on a hot streak at the time they did is the Phillie Phanatic, who celebrated his birthday on April 21 with an 8-2 victory.

The team wore commemorative hats for the occasion and were able to give the Phanatic an incredible day.

Now, fans can get their own special item to remember the event as FOCO released two exclusive bobbleheads that showcase the legendary mascot.

One is four inches tall that features the Phanatic riding on a red ATV waving to the crowd. The team logo is also on the front and "Phillies" is scribed underneath. There are 124 of these available and cost $45. This version can be found here.

Their second exclusive bobblehead is eight inches tall and has the Phanatic coming out of a red and white birthday cake with his arms spread out. He's wearing a birthday style hat with the logo featured throughout. The front of the cake says "Happy Birthday Phillie Phanatic" with their full logo above that.

This version costs $80 and also only has 124 available that can be found at this link.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai