FOCO Releases Exclusive Bobbleheads Celebrating Phillie Phanatic's Birthday
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a red-hot stretch where they swept two teams in a row at home and took the opener of their current road series in dominant fashion.
Their offense is starting to look a lot more like themselves with the amount of runs and long balls they have produced during this time.
With their pitching staff shutting down virtually every team they face at the moment, it was imperative the Phillies batters gave them some support.
They've done that and now sit with a record of 15-8.
Someone in particular who is excited that Philadelphia went on a hot streak at the time they did is the Phillie Phanatic, who celebrated his birthday on April 21 with an 8-2 victory.
The team wore commemorative hats for the occasion and were able to give the Phanatic an incredible day.
Now, fans can get their own special item to remember the event as FOCO released two exclusive bobbleheads that showcase the legendary mascot.
One is four inches tall that features the Phanatic riding on a red ATV waving to the crowd. The team logo is also on the front and "Phillies" is scribed underneath. There are 124 of these available and cost $45. This version can be found here.
Their second exclusive bobblehead is eight inches tall and has the Phanatic coming out of a red and white birthday cake with his arms spread out. He's wearing a birthday style hat with the logo featured throughout. The front of the cake says "Happy Birthday Phillie Phanatic" with their full logo above that.
This version costs $80 and also only has 124 available that can be found at this link.