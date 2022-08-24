Skip to main content
FOCO Releases Exclusive Phillies Aaron Nola-Designed Bobblehead

A new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead has been released by FOCO USA, designed by Aaron Nola himself.

FOCO USA has launched a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead, this time of starting pitcher Aaron Nola. Every season FOCO partners with MLB players to help design a bobblehead, this season they teamed up with Nola.

Nola's "Geaux Phillies" is a toss back to his Louisiana heritage as it features him standing on a podium with Mardi Gras beads, the "NOLA" (New Orleans, LA) sign in the background — which is also a play on his name — and his name and number.

Make sure to buy yours here using this exclusive link from FOCO USA!

Nola himself is in an action pose and wearing the powder blue uniform so beloved by Philadelphia fans. 

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Aaron Nola

Each of the bobbleheads is handcrafted and individually numbered out of just 227. This bobblehead is extremely unique and highly collectible. 

As with all FOCO bobbles, this one is handcrafted, making it truly original.

Nola's bobblehead will stand at eight inches tall and retail for just $65. They will go fast!

You can buy yours here using this exclusive link from FOCO USA!

Aaron Nola Phillies Ambassador Bobblehead
FOCO Releases Exclusive Phillies Nola-Designed Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner

